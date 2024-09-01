Two children among three dead after falling into well in Karachi

Three people, including two children, died after falling into a well in Karachi’s Garden area, rescue officials said on Sunday. According to Rescue 1122, the incident occurred when the two children fell into the well, prompting a rescue operation. Tragically, both children and a young man who entered the well to save them drowned. The bodies have been recovered. Rescue and police sources reported that the children, residents of Sunny Apartments, were playing cricket when they accidentally fell into the 100-foot deep well. A young man, attempting to save them, also descended into the well but was unable to rescue the children or himself. Police officials confirmed that the children were aged between 10 and 12 years.