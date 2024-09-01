APBF urges tax base expansion

Raising grave concern over the poor performance of the exports the All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF) advocated the need for raising the country’s tax base so that tax-to-GDP ratio improves from current poor level. He urged the trade officers to explore opportunities to diversify exports of goods and services in their respective areas, asking them to meet the challenges faced by Pakistan in European markets. The APBF President Syed Maaz Mahmood said that country’s major export markets did not see any significant growth in importing goods from Pakistan in the financial year ended on June 30 this year. He also suggested the ministry to devise strategies for promotion of Pakistani products, calling upon trade officers to take advantage of opportunities offered by China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The APBF President, quoting the latest figures, stated that the exports to the US largely remain dissatisfied while those to China registered a slight decline. Exports to the UK posted marginal growth during the fiscal under review, according to the country-wise export data released by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan.