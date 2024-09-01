Pakistan aims for 60% clean energy by 2030

As Pakistan races towards its goal of generating 60% of its energy from clean and renewable sources by 2030, the landscape of the country’s energy sector is undergoing significant changes.

Solar energy has become an increasingly popular choice across Pakistan, with solar panels becoming a common sight on rooftops. However, a lesser-known aspect is the importance of panel size in achieving optimal energy output.

Clean energy experts say that 210mm wafers, which have seen a visible rise in production, have been a game changer in the global solar market. According to research firm Trendforce, the production capacity for these wafers has reached 457GW, accounting for nearly 40% of global production.

In Pakistan, among several stakeholders, Trinasolar leads the market with an impressive 120GW of module shipments, highlighting the growing adoption of these larger-sized wafers.

The researchers have found that the modules, based on the 210mm technology platform, offer numerous benefits over the smaller 182mm cells. These benefits include higher efficiency, better logistics, and increased value across a range of applications, from utility-scale power plants to residential installations. The slight increase in size allows for more surface area, translating into higher power outputs per panel. In practical terms, Trinasolar’s 210mm modules can deliver up to 625W of power with an efficiency rate of over 23%, significantly outperforming the older models. According to experts, the shift towards 210mm modules is not just a trend but a significant leap in solar technology. In Pakistan, this shift is already yielding impressive results. For instance, at SAK Steel, Trinasolar’s Vertex 665W modules are being used to run an electric steel furnace on solar power. The use of bifacial ground-mounted modules, raised slightly from the ground, has led to a notable increase in production. Similarly, Shalimar Filter Industries has been able to power its entire factory using solar energy, resulting in estimated annual savings of $24,000 on electricity costs and a return on investment within 14 to 16 months.