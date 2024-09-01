KPRA exceeds target, collects Rs 7.1bn in 2 months

Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Finance Muzamil Aslam on Sunday congratulated the KP Revenue Authority (KPRA) for surpassing its first two-month target and said the total collection had increased by 44 percent to Rs 7.1 billion (4.92 billion) last year. In a statement issued here, Muzamil termed this achievement a milestone. The chief minister’s aide said, “Overall collection has increased by 44 percent as compared to 4.92 billion rupees last year.” He termed the achievement a milestone and congratulated the KPRA team for surpassing target in the month of August. The CM aide said, “The government is taking cogent measures to increase its revenue so as to further improve the financial condition of the province.”