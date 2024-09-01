Dyche stunned by Everton’s late collapse against Cherries

Sean Dyche branded Everton’s astonishing 3-2 defeat against Bournemouth as the most frustrating result of his career after they conceded three times in the closing minutes at shell-shocked Goodison Park. Heading into the 87th minute, Everton led through goals from Michael Keane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. But Antoine Semenyo scored with what was then only Bournemouth’s second shot on target in the 87th minute, sparking an embarrassing Everton collapse. Stoppage-time goals from Lewis Cook and Luis Sinisterra completed a turnaround that Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola admitted his side did not deserve. Never in Dyche’s long managerial career with Watford, Burnley and Everton had he experienced just a devastating meltdown. “I’ve had a few defeats down my years as a player, coach, manager, but this is the most frustrating because to dominate a game for so long and come out of it without something at least is incredibly frustrating,” he said. “These are ones that as a manager you scratch your head at.” Everton have conceded 10 goals in their opening three Premier League matches and sit bottom of the table. They were booed off at the final whistle by their furious fans and once again face a relegation battle after a terrible start to their final season at Goodison before moving into a new stadium.