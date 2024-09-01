Why do Sabrina’s fans think her new album references Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello?

Sabrina Carpenter’s latest album might not be so sweet for everyone. With the release of Short n’ Sweet Aug. 23, fans believe the “Espresso” singer was throwing shade on different songs about her rumored romance with Shawn Mendes, as well as his ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello. The music video for “Taste,” the album’s opening track, follows two women as they fight to the death over the same guy, over and over again. One fan pointed to the casting and wrote on X in Portuguese via translation, “Coincidence or not, Jenna Ortega looks a lot like Camila Cabello.” Fans also noticed that, on the track, Sabrina sends a message to her ex’s new girlfriend, singing, “You’re wonderin’ why half his clothes went missin’ / My body’s where they’re at.” And she seemed to do just that in December when the “Please Please Please” singer raised eyebrows after she was seen wearing what seemed to be Shawn’s fleece pullover in a Christmas TikTok video.