Women universities sign MoU

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Women University Swabi and Women University Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Bagh.

The agreement, signed at the Bagh campus by Women University Swabi representative Director QEC & ORIC Dr Ome Kalsoom and Director Academics Dr Sania Zahir Ali to foster academic cooperation and provide greater opportunities for students and faculty members of both institutions.

This partnership focuses on encouraging joint research activities, academic exchanges, and internships, which will enhance the learning experiences of students and scholars. Both universities have agreed to share academic resources, co-sponsor seminars, and collaborate on research and industry-related projects.

The MoU also includes provisions for the exchange of faculty, publications, and technical expertise.

With this agreement, both institutions are set to advance academic excellence and contribute to the development of higher education through collaborative efforts.