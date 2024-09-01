Kohat police arrest 52 suspects

Kohat police on Sunday arrested 52 suspects, including proclaimed offenders, and seized a substantial arsenal of weapons and drugs in a targeted search and strike operation. According to police sources, the operation, spanning multiple areas, netted 3 facilitators of proclaimed offenders, who have been taken into custody for investigation.

The haul includes 2 Kalashnikovs, 14 pistols, 1 repeater, 2 rifles, hundreds of cartridges, 7.960 kg of hashish, and 700 grams of the deadly drug ice.

DPO Mohammad Umar Khan on this occasion, vowed to rid Kohat of proclaimed offenders, drug peddlers, and anti-social elements, stating, “There is no place for them in our land.”

The arrested individuals have been transferred to local police stations for further investigation, with cases registered against those found with weapons and drugs.