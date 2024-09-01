Rawal Dam spillways to open as water levels rise

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration announced that the spillways of Rawal Dam will be opened on Sunday at 4 pm as a precautionary measure due to rising water levels. The water level in the dam has reached 1,752 feet, prompting the authorities to take this step to prevent potential flooding. Residents living near urban river channels have been advised to avoid these areas and take necessary precautions. Those in low-lying regions are urged to secure their safety and protect their property. In case of emergency, the public is encouraged to contact the district administration by dialing 16. Livestock owners are also instructed to move their animals to higher ground immediately. The district administration is closely monitoring the situation, particularly river channels and bridges, to ensure public safety. All necessary preparations have been made to manage potential flooding risks. Meanwhile, the National Emergencies Operations Centre has forecasted monsoon rains across various regions from 2 to 5 September, with moderate rainfall expected in northeastern Punjab and light showers anticipated in Pothohar, Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad.