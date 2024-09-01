Fear grips Narowal as wild monkeys run amok

Monkeys roam freely on roads in city, stealing food from homes; Wildlife Department unresponsive despite calls; Rescue 1122 fails to capture wild animals. In Narowal, wild monkeys have created chaos, making life difficult for residents, the 24NewsHD TV channel reported on Sunday.

According to the report, women and children, terrified by the monkey menace, have confined themselves to their homes. The channel reported that despite numerous phone calls, the Wildlife Department remains absent from the scene, while Rescue 1122 personnel attempted but failed to capture the monkeys.

The wild monkeys have been roaming freely in the streets, neighbourhoods, and even on the rooftops of homes, often stealing food and other items.

The channel reported that the presence of wild monkeys has caused panic among the residents, with women and children screaming in fear whenever they spot the monkeys. So far, the district administration has been completely unsuccessful in capturing or controlling the monkeys, leaving the community distressed and uncertain about when the situation will be resolved.