Kamran, popularly known as Shera, a famous TikToker, died in a road accident on the main Grand Trunk (GT) Road in Sarai Alamgir near Jehlum on Sunday.

TikToker Shera, who worked as a security guard at a private hotel, was fatally struck by a speeding truck.

TikToker Shera was rushed to the hospital following the collision but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. His funeral will be held in the evening today.