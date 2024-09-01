Save Gaza campaigners released by Islamabad police

All the volunteers, including former Senator Mushtaq Ahmad, leader of the Save Gaza campaign, and his wife Humaira Tayyaba, have been released after being arrested for violating Section 144. The group was detained Saturday at Express Chowk for participating in a protest despite the imposed Section 144, which prohibits gatherings. According to Islamabad Police, the arrested individuals were released following communication between the police and the leadership of the Jamaat-e-Islami. The released individuals include former Senator Mushtaq Ahmad, his wife Humaira Tayyaba, and other volunteers. It’s worth noting that the former senator and others were arrested for violating Section 144. Police have stated that no group or organization is permitted to hold protests due to the enforcement of Section 144.