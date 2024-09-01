Kamala Harris says Trump ‘disrespected sacred ground’ at Arlington National Cemetary

The Democratic candidate for the US presidential election in November, Kamala Harris, lashed out at her rival Donald Trump on Saturday, saying that his visit to Arlington National Cemetery on Monday was a “political stunt” that disrespected military veterans. Members of Trump’s team were seen filming in a burial section for those killed in recent wars, where photography is banned, and pushed a cemetery employee who asked them to stop filming.

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris said Saturday that her Republican rival Donald Trump “disrespected sacred ground” at a US military cemetery after reports that his campaign team pushed a staff member during a politicized visit.

Trump’s cemetery visit—intended to provide a campaign boost ahead of November’s election—has instead mushroomed into a public dispute between the former president and the military.

“Let me be clear: the former president disrespected sacred ground, all for the sake of a political stunt,” Harris said of Monday’s incident at Arlington National Cemetery near Washington, where Trump was accompanying relatives of US service members killed in Afghanistan.

“If there is one thing on which we as Americans can all agree, it is that our veterans, military families, and service members should be honored, never disparaged, and treated with nothing less than our highest respect and gratitude,” Harris wrote on X.

As Vice President, I have had the privilege of visiting Arlington National Cemetery several times. It is a solemn place; a place where we come together to honor American heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service of this nation.