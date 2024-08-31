PTI rally in Lahore will now be held on Sept 22

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has changed date for its rally in Lahore due to Eid Miladun Nabi and the rally will now be held on September 22, a media outlet reported on Saturday.

According to a PTI announcement, the party will hold a historic public gathering in Islamabad on September 8.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan on Saturday notified Ijaz Minhas as the acting president of the party’s Lahore chapter.

As per the notification, Minhas was appointed in view of the present circumstances.