Operations will continue against terrorists: President Zardari

President Asif Ali Zardari has commended the security forces for the successful Intelligence Based Operation in Tirah Valley of District Khyber.

In a statement, President Asif Ali Zardari appreciated the professionalism of the security forces for the successful operation against Fitnah Al-Khawarij.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed his determination to root out the menace of terrorism. He said operations will continue against terrorists for the security and stability of the country. He said in the war against terrorism, the entire nation stands behind the security forces.