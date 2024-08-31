‘77 Years of Pain: Kashmiris Seek Freedom’

In Indian-illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has said that Kashmiris were enduring suffering under Indian occupation for the past 77 years.

He emphasized that the immense sacrifices made by the Kashmiris should protect them from any form of support for oppressors for the sake of personal gain.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in Srinagar, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed deep disappointment over the presence of individuals within their ranks who are reportedly collaborating with the oppressors.

He criticized these opportunists for betraying their own people and becoming instruments of oppression.

Farooq asserted that those who exploit the suffering of their own community for personal advantage and align with oppressors should feel profound shame, as such betrayal will not be forgiven by the Kashmiri people.

The APHC leader called for a heightened sense of responsibility and integrity, emphasizing that the sacrifices and suffering endured by the people in IIOJK should inspire unwavering resolve.

He urged that if individuals cannot speak out against the oppressors, they should at least avoid becoming complicit in their actions, suggesting it would be more honorable to remain silent rather than support the oppressors.

It is worth mentioning here that the Modi government is planning to stage a sham assembly election in IIOJ&K, scheduled to take place in three phases from September 18-October 1. New Delhi has mobilized its agents in the territory to influence the elections.

“The APHC leadership has already asserted that these elections, conducted under the watch of over one million Indian troops, hold no legitimacy and are merely a military exercise.”

They have reiterated that Kashmiris are not seeking participation in such elections but are steadfastly pursuing freedom from Indian occupation and their right to self-determination.