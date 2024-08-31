Bacon, eggs and dead whales: this week on US campaign trail

Donald Trump defending bacon eaters from wind turbines, Kamala Harris wowing with her egg-cracking skills, and another baffling story about RFK Jr apparently cutting off a dead whale’s head. Here are some offbeat highlights from the US campaign trail this week.

Breezy bacon: Ever wondered why people eat less bacon these days? Donald Trump has the culprit for you — his old nemesis, wind turbines. The Republican sent heads spinning when he linked the green energy source to lower bacon consumption after being asked about his plans to lower inflation. “You know this was caused by their horrible energy. Wind -– they want wind all over the place,” he said at an event in Wisconsin on Thursday.

Cracking on: American voters are learning more about Kamala Harris everyday — and this week they got a reminder of her cooking skills with the resurfacing of an old viral video where she cracks eggs with one hand. Harris coolly dispatched the maneuver while baking “monster cookies” during her “Cooking With Kamala” YouTube series. She wasn’t shy about her skills either, with a confident nod and a snappy “Yeah, come on now” when her fellow chef commented that she was a “pro.”

Whale, whale, whale…: Another week, another bizarre tale about Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who reportedly sawed the head off a dead whale before driving it for five hours home on the roof of his vehicle. His independent presidential campaign — which he has suspended after endorsing Donald Trump — has also seen tales of him dumping a dead bear cub in New York’s Central Park.