KP government prioritizes law, order: Gandapur

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday said the establishment of law and order in the province was the top priority of his government.

He stated this while addressing a ceremony organized at the Circuit House in connection with laying down the foundation stone of multiple development projects. The CM said that the police department would be equipped with modern weapons and technologies, adding that more recruitment would also be made in the police for the purpose.

He said that all resources were being utilized to provide facilities to the people. The ?health card? facility would be expanded along with ensuring the provision of modern health facilities at public hospitals so that people do not have to go to distant hospitals for treatment.

Gandapur said that the development of all the districts was among his priorities as he owned the entire province. The project of flyovers in Dera Ismail Khan will be executed soon as the funds have also been approved for this project, he added.

He said the public money was being invested in the people and the citizens should also fulfil their responsibility to safeguard the development projects. ?If anyone notices any negligence or omission in any project, they should point it out so that it could be addressed timely?, he said

The chief minister underlined the need for joint efforts to move forward towards a great province. Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur mentioned that the drainage plan of Dera Ismail Khan was of international standards but it was closed during rains in the city. He said the main reason behind its closure was debris, plastic bags and construction materials to be drained in the sewerage lines.

He appealed to the citizens to protect government resources and properties like their own, adding that the development projects would be ineffective until the people prove to be responsible and behave like civilized citizens. He said that rehabilitation centres were being established at government hospitals as well as private hospitals for the treatment of drug addicts.

He said the ?Solar Systems? were being provided to people to address the issue of electricity. He also appealed to the people to avoid electricity theft as the permanent solution of load-shedding was not possible without controlling the power theft issue.

Later, the CM also planted a sapling in the circuit house lawn as part of an ongoing plantation campaign.