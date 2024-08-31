Secretary science and technology replaced

Engineer Sajid Baloch, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, has been posted as the Secretary, Science and Technology Division, replacing Ali Tahir. According to a notification issued in Islamabad on Saturday, Ali Tahir was directed to report to the Establishment Division.

Sajid Baloch, an officer of the PAS 23rd CTP, was serving as the Special Secretary, Cabinet Division and looked after the matters relating to Federal Cabinet, Regulatory Authorities etc.

He possesses rich experience of three decades in the public sector and development sector, including seven years in United Nations. He has a good reputation as a competent, honest, public friendly officer and a good administrator. He holds Masters Degree in Development & Environment from Kings College London, and Electrical Engineering from NED University. He is a British Chevening scholar. He possesses extensive experience of governance, education, climate change, technology, TVET Skills, poverty, policy, law, gender, international/donors liaison and project management.

Sajid Baloch has served as Executive Director (CEO), NAVTTC National Vocational and Technical Training Commission, Ministry of Education producing 100,000 skilled youth. Previously, he served as Registrar, Islamabad High Court. He has held the appointments as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Finance, and Director General, BISP (Benazir Income Support Programme) (social safety).

Sajid Baloch served with distinction as Deputy Permanent Delegate of Pakistan to UNESCO in Paris, including Member of Governing Executive Board of UNESCO responsible for coordination & programmes of UNESCO, and he was a key member of the 12-member drafting group of Global Development SDG-4-Education Agenda 2030.