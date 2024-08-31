Hearing set for fake video case involving Azma Bokhari

An application against a deep fake video of Punjab Information and Broadcasting Minister Azma Bokhari has been fixed for hearing.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Miss Aalia Neelum will hear the case of Azma Bokhari on September 5.

The court has summoned detailed reports from the respondents and arguments from the lawyers.

Provincial minister contended that fake videos of her were being circulated on social media including X (Twitter). She was the target of character assassination by fake videos. In the last hearing, LHC CJ Aaliya Neelam directed Azma Bukhari to move FIA along with relevant evidence. The LHC ordered the removal of obscene photos from social media and directed the petitioner to make an amendment to the plea.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has voiced concern over what she said was selective justice. She said some “terrorist sisters” of May 9 were eulogised and two of them were called the “daughters of nation”.

“We are also daughters of the nation. Who will deliver us justice? she asked while deploring that justice seemed to be meant for PTI only. On being asked about the culprits behind the controversy, Azma said that it was no longer her responsibility to point out the culprits, in fact this was now the responsibility of institutions and the FIA to figure out the ones involved.