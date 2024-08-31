Man Utd sign midfielder Ugarte from PSG

Manchester United completed a deadline day swoop for Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain on Friday.

The 23-year-old, who spent just one season with the French champions, joins the English giants for a reported initial 50 million euros (£42 million, $55 million), with a further 10 million euros in performance-related add-ons. “It is an incredible feeling to join a club of this magnitude; one that is admired all around the world,” Ugarte said in a club statement.

“I’m someone who is so determined to succeed; I will sacrifice and give everything for my team-mates. “Together we will fight to win trophies and reach the level where this club needs to be.” Ugarte becomes United’s fifth major signing of the transfer window after defenders Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui and Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee.