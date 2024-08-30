Pakistani man sentenced in Australia for sexually abusing children

A Pakistani-Australian man who pretended to be a teenage YouTube star to blackmail hundreds of children into performing sexual acts has been sentenced to 17 years in jail in Australia, the country’s national broadcaster ABC reported this week.

Muhammad Zain Ul Abideen Rasheed, 29, targeted children in Australia and overseas by pretending to be a 15-year-old social media influencer with a large following.

He would approach children online in that guise, sending them pictures of the online star and initially asking innocuous questions to gain their trust. The court heard that then escalated to sexually explicit “fantasies” he asked them to approve of, while also asking them for pictures of themselves he could “rate.”

In handing down her sentence in the District Court of WA on Tuesday, Judge Amanda Burrows said the volume of offenses was of such magnitude there was “no comparable case … I can find in Australia,” ABD reported.

Rasheed threatened to send screenshots of the children’s responses to friends and family unless they performed increasingly extreme sexual acts.

In sentencing, Judge Burrows said those offenses were “of a degrading, humiliating nature … particularly abhorrent.”

The court heard Rasheed would set a “countdown” timer, threatening to distribute the responses and further images he had made of them if they didn’t comply with his demands.

Judge Burrows said Rasheed’s offending was aggravated by the fact he abused a number of the victims with groups of other adults, inviting other pedophiles to watch live streams while he directed children to perform the distressing acts.

In other cases, he continued to bully and coerce the children despite their “obvious distress” and “extreme fear,” with some telling him they were suicidal.

A report prepared by a psychiatrist for the court detailed how Rasheed moved to Australia from Pakistan at a young age and his parents were “traditional, conservative and strict.” He was sent to an all-boys private school where he and his brothers were the only Muslim students, which led to him feeling socially isolated.

He began accessing child exploitation material in 2018, which escalated to the direct offending with children in 2019 after that material “lost its effect.”

He was sentenced for 665 offenses which occurred over an 11-month period and involved 286 victims.

Rasheed was first charged by the Australian Federal Police in 2021 after they were contacted by Interpol and police in the United States raising concerns about a person, believed to be in Australia, who was targeting young girls through social media.

He is already serving a five-year jail term for a separate crime in which he sexually abused a 14-year-old child in his car on two separate occasions at a Perth park, which the judge noted was during the same period he was committing the online offenses.