US defence dept condemns terrorist attack in Balochistan

The United States Department of Defence has “strongly condemned” the recent attack on Balochistan days after the province was marred by terror leaving dozens of civilians and security forces martyred. Responding to a question regarding the Washington’s support to Islamabad in dealing with such terrorist groups, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said she was not aware of any US involvement or assistance to Pakistan at this time. “But if that changes, I can certainly let you know,” she maintained. “We strongly condemn any terrorist attack like that and of course our thoughts are with those who lost their lives during that attack, but I don’t have anything beyond that,” said Singh, addressing a press briefing at the Pentagon on Thursday. Singh’s statement comes in the wake of the recent bloodshed in Balochistan where over 50 people were martyred in different terrorist attacks. In response to the series of horrific attacks, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the provincial capital on Thursday and vowed to completely eradicate terrorism from the province at all costs, saying the “blood of martyrs will not go in vain”.