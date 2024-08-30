In blow to PTI, PML-N candidate declared winner in NA-79 recount

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has declared Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Zulfiqar Ahmed as the winner in the NA-79 constituency following a recount, issuing an official notification on Friday. This result reduces Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) seats in the National Assembly by one. The recount in the NA-79 Gujranwala constituency saw PML-N’s Zulfiqar Ahmed emerging victorious, further decreasing PTI’s presence in the National Assembly.

According to the ECP’s notification, Zulfiqar Ahmed secured victory after the recount, defeating PTI-supported candidate Ahsanullah Warraich. The recount showed Ahmed with 95,604 votes, while Warraich received 92,581 votes.

The recount also revealed that the total number of rejected votes in the constituency amounted to 23,845. PML-N’s Zulfiqar Ahmed won with a margin of 3,023 votes.