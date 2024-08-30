Mega Ballot of Etihad Town Phase – II Overseas Block held

Etihad Town, the most trustworthy Real Estate Brand of Pakistan, successfully conducted the Mega Balloting for its highly anticipated Etihad Town Phase – II Overseas Block on Saturday, 24th August during a grand on-site event. The event witnessed an overwhelming response from the Valued Customers and Investors who eagerly awaited the allocation of their plots.

Managing Director, Chaudhry Muhammad Munir sincerely appreciated the Management’s dedication to customer satisfaction and timely Ballot. The possession event was attended by esteemed Etihad Group Director, Chaudhry Raheel Munir, and Sponsors of Etihad Town Phase II, Faisal Khokhar and Nabeel Khokhar, who congratulated the buyers on this milestone. Their presence highlights the developer’s hands-on involvement and commitment to customer satisfaction. Chief Operating Officer Shujaullah Khan addressed the audience and shared insights into the Project’s progress and future plans. In his speech, Sheikh Shujaullah Khan highlighted the Company’s Commitment to delivering world-class infrastructure, amenities, and a superior lifestyle to its residents.

The Mega Ballot was hosted by the dynamic Vasay Chaudhry. The ceremony was further infused with laughter and entertainment courtesy of Ahmed Ali Butt.

The event reached new heights of excitement as the Sachal Jazz Ensemble mesmerized the audience with their unique blend of traditional and contemporary music.

The event was attended by esteemed Customers, Strategic Sales Partners, and Media Representatives. The balloting process was conducted in a transparent and fair manner, ensuring equal opportunities for all participants.

Etihad Town remains committed to delivering on its promises and creating sustainable communities.