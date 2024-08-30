Samoa post six-try win over Tonga in Pacific Nations Cup

Samoa held off a second-half revival by visitors Tonga to post a 43-17 win in Apia on Friday and their first victory in the Pacific Nations Cup.

Winger Tuna Tuitama scored two tries as Samoa took a 29-0 lead before Tonga fought back after the break with loose forward Lotu Inisi touching down twice.

Samoa sealed the win with flanker Izaiha Moore-Aiono and lock Samuel Slade grabbing late tries.

The hosts bounced back in Apia having been thumped 42-16 by Fiji in their opening Pool A game last Friday in Suva. The Samoans led from the front against Tonga as centre Stacey Ili crashed over from the base of the ruck, before setting up the second try for Tuitama.

Fly-half D’Angelo Leuila kicked both conversions and landed a penalty as Samoa went into the break 17-0 up. The hosts grabbed two more tries in quick succession after the break.

Tuitama bagged his second and Moore-Aiono dotted down from close range, stretching the score to 29-3 as Tonga fly-half Patrick Pellegrini landed a penalty to put the visitors on the board.

The Tongans further narrowed the gap to 29-17 with just under 20 minutes left when No. 8 Inisi twice barged his way over. Pellegrini landed both conversions, to the delight of the travelling fans.