Musical evening featuring a violin concert held at Alhamra

Alhamra ignited the stage with an exceptional Guitar and Violin Concert, an evening forever remembered as a pinnacle of musical excellence.

The event transcended a mere performance; it was a celebration of artistry, heritage and Alhamra’s unwavering commitment to nurturing and showcasing talent.

The young artists, brimming with emotion and pride, described the experience of performing at Alhamra as a profound honour that not only bolstered their confidence but also deepened their connection to their craft. They praised Alhamra as an invaluable institution, with its academy as a treasured artistic knowledge and training trove. The concert featured unforgettable performances by the legendary Sajjad Tafu and well-regarded violinist Abdul Wahab, whose mastery left the audience in awe. Alhamra Academy’s emerging stars also delivered captivating performances that touched hearts and showcased the academy’s exceptional training.

The academy supervisor and the event’s host, Naveen Rooma, warmly welcomed the guests and emphasised Alhamra’s relentless dedication to providing the public with high-quality cultural experiences. She highlighted the academy’s focus on practical and theoretical aspects of music education, underscoring its efforts to preserve and promote rare musical instruments gradually fading from the public eye.

Chairman Razi Ahmed and Executive Director Alhamra Sarah Rashid state that Alhamra is fully committed to preserving and promoting our rich musical heritage. The concert showcases established legends and promising emerging talent and is a testament to our dedication to fostering the arts and providing the public with culturally enriching experiences.

The evening also paid homage to the giants of Pakistan’s music industry, with Sajjad Tafu delivering stunning renditions of classics composed by legends such as Master Inayat, Master Abdul Rehman, Akhtar Hussain, and M. Ashraf. Abdul Wahab’s violin performance served as a testament to the enduring legacy of his craft, with Alhamra playing a crucial role in keeping this tradition alive. Former students of Alhamra Academy, including Nauman Shaukat, Rehman, Ammar, Shams, and others, performed wonderfully. The concert became a universal language of love and unity as the audience swayed to the enchanting music. The inclusion of the national anthem and patriotic songs further elevated the evening, transforming it into a celebration of music and national pride. The performances by Farah Kamran, Zain, Amjad Khan and others were the final touches that made this night an unforgettable musical extravaganza.