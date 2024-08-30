‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ bags nominations at Busan Film Festival

Bollywood’s eminent filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut OTT series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ has bagged two nominations at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival 2024. As reported by Indian media outlets, Netflix India’s groundbreaking series, by the veteran filmmaker, has bagged nods for ‘Best OTT Original’ as well as ‘Best Original Song’ for ‘Sakal Ban’, based on Amir Khusrau’s poem. Reacting to the nomination, Bhansali expressed, “It’s an honour to be nominated for the Asia Contents Awards. I’m grateful to the jury and the audiences for this incredible recognition.” The ceremony for the ACA & G.OTT Awards will be held on Sunday, October 6, at the BIFF Theatre of the Busan Cinema Centre in South Korea. Notably, the launching season of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s passion project ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, which explores the stories of courtesans living in the red-light district of Lahore, during pre-independent India, premiered on streaming giant Netflix earlier this year.