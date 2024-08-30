2 teammates of Oriya Maqbool Jan arrested

The FIA Cybercrime Circle has arrested two individuals, Murtaza Khan and Ahmed Hassan, in Lahore for their involvement in distributing derogatory material against senior officials.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the suspects were part of a team that edited and shared compromising images of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on social media, along with defamatory remarks. The suspects have been charged under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016.

The FIA has emphasized its commitment to taking strict action against those involved in such cybercrimes, ensuring that no one is above the law when it comes to online defamation and harassment.