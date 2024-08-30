Punjab Wildlife dept arrests snow leopard skin sellers in Lahore

Punjab Wildlife Department team recovered snow leopard skin during a search operation against illegal selling of rare species of wild animals and arrested the accused involved. During the investigation, the group involved in this illegal activity was also identified. The search operation by the wildlife team is ongoing for further arrests of the group members. Punjab Wildlife department spokesman said the cost of these rare snow leopards skin worth around 20,000$ in the international market. The spokesperson said that group was illegally selling the skins of expensive and rare wildlife animals through social media platforms. Punjab Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb said that there was a zero-tolerance policy on wildlife protection laws and such activities are putting endangered species more at risk in Pakistan.