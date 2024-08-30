Journalists barred from covering £190m case hearing at jail

The majority of journalists were barred from covering the hearing of the £190m corruption case reference at the special court set up inside Adiala Jail.

Jail authorities allowed only five journalists access to the proceedings on Friday, while eight to ten others, were stopped outside the prison.

For several days, jail officials have been denying journalists access to the courtroom.

Imran Khan, the founder of PTI, has protested twice against the lack of media access.

Journalists covering the trial for the past year have also lodged protests against the inappropriate behaviour of the jail authorities.

They have filed two petitions in court, challenging the restrictions placed on their coverage.

Sources suggest that the jail administration began obstructing media coverage after the discovery of an alleged facilitation network within the prison.

Despite repeated requests, the jail authorities have not provided any reasons for blocking journalists from covering the trial.