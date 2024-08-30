2 killed for honour in Bannu

A man and woman were killed in the name of honour in Bannu district, police informed on Friday. Police said the incident took place in Mirakhel area of Bannu where a man and woman were killed by unknown assailants.

Police said, the incident seemed to be a case of honour killing however investigation has been started to arrest the responsible. The names of the deceased were not yet ascertained. The bodies of both the deceased were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Bannu for the medicolegal procedure.

Separately, a man killed his brother-in-law over a marriage dispute in the area of Millat Town police station.

According to the police, Shahid Iqbal of Chak No.253-RB had contracted marriage with Tayyabah Batool of Gamewala Chowk Millat Town against the will of her parents and family members some time ago.

Over the issue, Sabain Zulfiqar, brother of the girl, hit Shahid Iqbal with a stab and slit his throat.

As a result, Shahid received serious injuries and died on the spot due to excessive bleeding.

Later, the accused reportedly turned himself in to the police along with the weapon of offense.

The police locked the accused behind bars and started an investigation after dispatching the corpse to mortuary for postmortem, the spokesman added.