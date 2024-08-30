PILDAT puts forward recommendations for South Punjab uplift

The Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) put forward preliminary recommendations outlining the role, mandate, and functions of the South Punjab Secretariat. These recommendations are set to be submitted to the Government of Punjab for consideration and possible implementation and it would be a significant step towards the administrative empowerment of the region.

A high-level consultative meeting was convened at the South Punjab Secretariat to review these recommendations, chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary of South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani. The session saw a detailed presentation of the recommendations by Faheem Ahmed Khan, President of PILDAT. The meeting was attended by a diverse group of stakeholders, including Administrative Secretaries, Special Secretaries, and Additional Secretaries of the South Punjab Secretariat.

In his address, Additional Chief Secretary Fuad Hashim Rabbani commended PILDAT’s efforts in formulating the recommendations stating that they were the result of extensive consultations with a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including the general public, elected representatives, government officials, and journalists. He underlined the significant progress made by the South Punjab Secretariat in fostering regional development, with impactful initiatives across multiple sectors.

Rabbani further stressed the critical importance of devolving powers to the local level to ensure the effective resolution of public grievances and the delivery of high-quality public services at the grassroots. He expressed confidence that the adoption of PILDAT’s recommendations could pave the way for new milestones in the region’s progress and development.

However, he also highlighted the need for strong political ownership and a robust implementation framework to maximize the Secretariat’s potential and ensure sustainable growth.

During the meeting, Administrative and Special Secretaries also shared their insights on the proposed recommendations, contributing to a comprehensive discussion aimed at refining the Secretariat’s role in the governance of South Punjab.