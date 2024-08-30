Balaj murder case: Wife of slain key suspect flees home with jewelry, cash

Ahsan Shah’s wife, Arisha Shah, allegedly fled with jewelry and cash worth millions from their home following a police raid.

The raid was conducted to arrest Arisha in connection with the murder of Amir Balaj Tipu, for which her husband, Ahsan Shah, was a suspect.

Ahsan Shah’s mother has filed a theft complaint against Arisha at the Ravi Road police station, accusing her of stealing the valuables before fleeing.

According to police, Arisha disappeared immediately after Ahsan Shah’s funeral. The family’s home, including Arisha’s father’s house, was found locked, with the entire family missing.

This comes a day after an audio recording of Ahsan Shah emerged, in which he discussed plans to kill a police officer with his wife while in jail. The police claim that Ahsan had hired a shooter from jail.

A few months ago, Balaj Tipu had been murdered during the wedding ceremony of a retired DSP’s son in the Chung area.

During the investigation into the murder case, it was revealed that Ahsan Shah, a close friend of the deceased, had provided information to the attackers and had been involved in the recce.

Ahsan had been arrested by the police a few days after the incident.

An encounter later took place when the police were taking Ahsan from the jail to the Shadbagh area for pointing out evidence and his accomplices opened fire. Ahsan was killed by his accompalices during an ensuing shootout.

Ameer Balaj, 34, had been shot dead by a ‘shooter’ who also had been shot dead in the crossfire when the guards of the victim retaliated. Balaj’s younger brother Ameer Mussab had nominated Gogi Butt and Teefi Butt in the first information report (FIR).