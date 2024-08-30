ME specialist Rizwan Sheikh presents credentials as Pakistan’s envoy to US

Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, widely considered a Middle East specialist, presented his credentials today, Friday, as Pakistan’s envoy to the United States, Radio Pakistan reported.

Sheikh has over 20 years of experience, primarily in multilateral diplomacy, and was last serving as the additional foreign secretary for the Middle East and overseeing the Special Investment Facilitation Council cell at the Pakistani Foreign Office, set up to bring in foreign investment, particularly from Gulf nations. He has previously also served at the OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission and as the OIC secretary general’s spokesman.

“Rizwan Saeed Sheikh today [Friday] presented copy of credentials as Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States,” Radio Pakistan said.

“Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Horst were present during the traditional ceremony at the US Department of State.”

In a statement from the Pakistani embassy in Washington last week, Sheikh said the development of all-round Pakistan-US relations, especially the strengthening of bilateral cooperation in the economic sectors and the promotion of public relations, would be his top priorities, as well as better serving the Pakistani in the US.

Sheikh takes over from Ambassador Masood Khan, who had already received a three-month extension after his contract ended in March and left the office in July.

Others who were reportedly considered for the Washington appointment included High Commissioner in Australia Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry and former envoy to the US, UN and UK Dr. Maleeha Lodhi.