Nestlé Global HR Head inaugurates N4HK Room at The Trust School Lahore



Nestlé Pakistan inaugurated the Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK) room at The Trust School Lahore to foster and promote nutrition awareness. The N4HK program is part of Nestlé’s global nutritional awareness initiative to ensure that children understand the value of nutrition as they grow older.So far the program has reached out to 360,000 kids, trained more than 2300 teachers and has developed 17 N4HK Rooms with 11 partners from private and public sector.

Inaugurating the room, chief guest Béatrice Guillaume-Grabisch, Global Head Human Resources Nestlé S.A. said, “It is an honor and privilege to be here today to celebrate the achievements of the Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK) program in Pakistan. This initiative goes beyond simply educating children about the importance of nutrition and physical activity; it is about shaping a healthier future for generations to come.”

“The N4HK program outreach across Pakistan is an endorsement of Nestlé’s endeavor to promote healthy nutrition in the country,” she added.

Speaking on the occasion, Jason Avanceña, CEO Nestlé Pakistan said, “We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with The Trust school who have been one of our oldest partners, having established 3 N4HK rooms and training more than 400 of their teachers and reaching out to more than 10,000 children across different branches.”

Highlighting Nestlé’s partnership, Tahir Yousaf CEO The Trust School, said, “We are thankful to Nestlé Pakistan for partnering with us. The Trust School has been providing quality education at subsidized rates or free of cost to meritorious students from underprivileged sections of society with 13 campuses in Lahore.”

N4HK is Nestlé’s global nutritional awareness initiative which supports, teachers and caregivers on their journey to raise healthier kids through a curriculum-based education program promoting healthy nutrition, hydration, hygiene and active lifestyle. N4HK has presence in Punjab, the Federal Capital, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and most recently, Gilgit Baltistan. The N4HK program is part of Nestlé’s commitment to United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3 of Good Health and Well-Being.

Nestlé, with its global headquarters based in Switzerland, has had a longstanding presence in Pakistan for over 35 years, and is committed to be a force for good throughout its value chain by Creating Shared Value for communities.