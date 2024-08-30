No chance of no-trust vote as of now, says Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has pledged to provide free solar power to the poor across Sindh soon, aiming to supply electricity at lower costs through the provincial government.

Speaking at a ceremony for the distribution of solar home systems at the Chief Minister’s House in Karachi on Thursday, Bilawal congratulated the Sindh government for implementing his manifesto.

“The whole country believes in providing solar energy to the people,” he said. “The Benazir Income Support Programme is among our priorities. Solar panels have first been distributed among the people of Karachi and Larkana. We are committed to providing facilities to the poorest segments and will also try to support working-class individuals. In the next phase, we will offer subsidies to the middle class as part of the energy transition.”

Bilawal highlighted that Thar coal is already producing affordable electricity, and the Sindh government has utilised it to supply cheap power. “We are also investing in wind power,” he added.

He announced plans to establish solar parks under public-private partnerships. “We want to provide our people with low-cost electricity through the Sindh government. Very soon, we will provide free solar energy to the poor across Sindh.”

Bilawal expressed doubts about federal institutions’ ability to manage every aspect effectively. “Our vision is to scale up solar energy. We have experienced the impact of climate change and floods. Our solar projects under public-private partnerships are progressing. Solarising tube wells is an excellent initiative,” he said.

Bilawal also criticised the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for promising cheaper electricity. “I asked the prime minister how this would be possible. In just two months, people will face more problems. During our long march, the then prime minster, Imran Khan’s legs started shaking, and today, inflation has increased due to a single wrong decision.”

He noted the absence of a vote of no-confidence or long march at present but expressed confusion about the current situation. “There will be a meeting soon between Sindh Chief Minister Murad Asli Shah and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Collaboration between the federal and provincial governments will lead to better results,” Bilawal stated.