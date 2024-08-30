Shehbaz can go missing if Plan ‘B’ enacted, warns Imran

Imran Khan, the incarcerated founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has warned that if their [establishment’s] ‘Plan B’ is implemented, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will become a ‘missing person’ the moment he steps down from office.

During an informal conversation with journalists at Adiala Jail on Thursday, Khan denied claims that he had instructed any hidden PTI member to come out into the open. “I categorically deny this news,” he said.

Khan asserted that his party is not afraid of prisons and accused authorities of kidnapping PTI members. He alleged that Deputy Superintendent of Jail Akram had been abducted, adding that the police claim he had eloped with a girl. “Everyone knows who kidnapped Akram,” he stated. “If my ‘Plan B’ comes into play, Shehbaz Sharif will also become a missing person the moment he leaves office.”

The former prime minister also criticised conflicting narratives on terrorism, saying, “They first claimed that resettlement after negotiations brought terrorism back. Now, [Interior Minister] Mohsin Naqvi says cross-border terrorism is happening. This means they are lying.”

Khan emphasised the need for Afghan government cooperation to end Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorism. “Terrorism is destroying the country. How can I not condemn it?” he said. “Who is responsible for stopping terrorism in Balochistan and the riverine areas?”

He suggested that terrorism in Balochistan would end only when representatives of the Baloch people were included in decision-making. “The Baloch are turning against the country, which is very dangerous for Pakistan. This blame falls entirely on the establishment.”

Khan expressed frustration over his unfulfilled plans to introduce electronic voting machines (EVMs), blaming former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for blocking the initiative.

“With Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s departure, four constituencies will be opened, and this government will collapse,” he said, adding, “We will not cancel the September 8 rally under any circumstances. I urge the public to come out and participate. Workers should not tolerate any obstacles during the rally.”

He also lamented the country’s economic situation. “No investment is coming in. The economy is sinking, and the government keeps borrowing. With no income, how will we repay these loans?”