CM Punjab okays appointment of 25 parliamentary secretaries

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz approved the appointment of 25 parliamentary secretaries. Osama Leghari has been appointed as the Parliamentary Secretary of Agriculture Department, Malik Iftikhar Ahmed has been appointed Parliamentary Secretary for Awqaf and Religious Affairs. Shoaib Awaisi will be the Parliamentary Secretary of the Board of Revenue, Mansoor Azam for Energy, Shehryar Malik for Excise and Taxation, and Malik Waheed will be the Parliamentary Secretary of Food.

Ajmal Khan will be the Parliamentary Secretary for Higher Education, Sultan Bajwa Housing, Sonia Ashiq Human Rights and Religious Affairs, Hassan Askari Sheikh will be the Parliamentary Secretary for Industries, Commerce Investment, Shazia Rizwan for Information and Culture, Sahibzada Ghazeen Abbasi for Labor and Manpower, Khalid Ranjha will be appointed as the Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs.

Apart from this, Khurram Virk for Local Government and Community Development, Muhammad Zubair for Mines and Minerals, Rana Tariq for Planning and Development, and Ziaullah Shah became the Parliamentary Secretary of Punjab Emergency Services-Nausheen Adnan for School Education, Mian Shahid Hussain for S&GAD, and Arshad Javed Waraich was appointed Parliamentary Secretary of Social Welfare Bait-ul-Mal. Rushda Lodhi was appointed secretary for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Taimur Ali Lali appointed Parliamentary Secretary for Transport, Anas Mehmood for Youth Affairs and Sports, Salma Sadia Taimur Parliamentary Secretary for Women Development, Sultan Haider Ali became Parliamentary Secretary for Chief Minister Inspection Team.