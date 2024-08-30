Constable martyred in Mingora police post attack

A police constable was martyred and another injured when unknown men attacked Banr police post with hand grenades during the small hours on Thursday. DPO Swat informed the media that unknown armed people attacked the Banr police post in Mingora city of Swat and hurled grenades at the policemen on duty. In the aftermath of the attack, the DPO said two police officials were injured and rushed to Saidu Sharif Hospital where a constable named Rehman Ullah succumbed to his injuries.

He said soon after the incident a large force of police reached the site and cordoned off the area before initiating a search operation. He said perpetrators involved in this act will be arrested to face justice at all costs.