Taliban deny terrorists presence in Afghanistan

In a recent press briefing, the Afghan Taliban Chief of Staff, Fasihuddin Fitrat, strongly refuted claims from both the Pentagon and Pakistani officials regarding the presence of Da’ish and Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) within Afghanistan.

Fitrat categorically dismissed the Pentagon’s assertion that Da’ish operates in Afghanistan, labelling such claims as “unfounded.” He asserted that Da’ish has been entirely eliminated from Afghan soil and that the group’s presence is a fabrication. He also addressed concerns about TTP activities, stating, “TTP does not maintain any bases in Afghanistan. The fear surrounding Afghanistan’s territory is unwarranted.”

These statements come in response to recent comments by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder.

PM Shehbaz alleged that TTP utilises Afghan territory for its operations, emphasising that Pakistan has undertaken significant measures against these terrorist activities. He claimed that terrorists are launching attacks from Afghan soil, which has prompted Pakistani authorities to act.

Meanwhile, Major General Ryder from the Pentagon had highlighted the presence of various terrorist groups in Afghanistan, including Da’ish, and criticised the Taliban’s role as the ruling entity in the country. Additionally, the Afghan Ministry of Interior, in its annual report, reiterated that Da’ish activities in Afghanistan have ceased, asserting that there is no evidence to support claims of its continued presence.