Punjab to decide on referring Imran to military court, says law minister

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has stated that it is not within his jurisdiction to decide where the case against former DG ISI Lt-Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed will proceed, but if necessary, the Punjab government will decide whether to refer Imran Khan’s case to a military court.

During an informal conversation with journalists in Islamabad on Thursday, Tarar clarified that no constitutional amendment could be made in a joint session, nor could a new amendment bill be introduced. “The government has no intention of any surprise legislation,” he said. “Private members’ bills are not related to the government, and there are already hundreds of bills from government members.”

When asked about the extension of Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa’s tenure, Tarar stated, “There is currently no proposal under consideration regarding the extension of Qazi Faez Isa. It is not my decision to make whether the chief justice’s tenure will be extended or not.” Responding to a question about whether the former spymaster, General Faiz Hameed, would face court martial or trial in a civilian court, Tarar reiterated, “This is not my jurisdiction. However, if needed, the decision to refer Imran Khan’s case to a military court will be made by the Punjab government.”