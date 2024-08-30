Olympic champion Nadeem honoured with Hilal-e-Imtiaz

Arshad Nadeem was awarded the second-highest civil award of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Hilal-e-Imtiaz, on Thursday by the President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari for his ground-breaking performance in the Paris Olympics 2024.

The President conferred the civil award upon Arshad Nadeem during a special ceremony held in recognition of his prominent performance in sports. Hilal-e-Imtiaz is Pakistan’s second-highest civilian award, given to both civilians and military personnel for exceptional contributions.

Arshad Nadeem became the first-ever individual gold medalist in the Olympics for Pakistan. He set a new Olympic record by throwing the javelin at a distance of 92.97 meters in the javelin throw competition of the Paris Olympics 2024.

He surpassed Norway’s Andreas Thorkildsen, who threw farthest at 90.57 during the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Besides Hilal-e-Imtiaz, big cash rewards and gifts were announced for Arshad Nadeem who began his athletic career with limited support.