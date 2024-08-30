Kneejerk Policies

From the looks of it, the government is having a hard time making its mind up about the direction it wishes to take. Not to make light of the pressure from international creditors, it cannot turn a blind eye towards the masses, who have no silver lining to look forward to, except for more promises in the mix. The unexpected announcement to shut down a decades-old institution of government-run utility stores last week was nothing short of a death blow to tens of thousands of its employees, who immediately rushed to Islamabad to protest. Low-income citizens are equally frustrated, as the closure would mean the end of their access to discounted essential goods. The entire saga, however, turned several shades chaotic now that the government, in an obvious attempt to placate the protestors, has extended an olive branch, reassuring them that neither the corporation nor their livelihoods are in danger.

The government’s plan to shut down utility stores drew widespread criticism from various quarters, who argue that this move would only benefit private retailers leading to higher prices for essential items and widening the rich-poor gap. Of course, the plight of employees is also heart-wrenching and highly contrasts with every mainstream political party’s election promises to protect livelihoods. Media reports suggest that the government has given the management a two-week deadline to wrap up issues. Even if restructured, revoking a Rs 50 billion subsidy would spell an end to the relief currently enjoyed by 26 million deserving households.

Much has been said about the government clearing its deck of departments that do not require its micromanagement. With several departments of various ministries being streamlined and asking for plans to abolish the National IT Board, the state does seem poised to finally walk the talk and move towards the crucial rightsizing. However, it needs to realise that running a democratic country means it needs to listen to the will of the people. Islamabad cannot keep burdening the electorate without providing any respite or roadmap for the end of the tunnel. Perhaps, it could have begun the innings by ending subsidies supporting the wealthy, holding on to whatever little goodwill it can offer to the general public a while longer. *