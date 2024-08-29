Honduras says will terminate extradition treaty with US

Honduras on Wednesday said it was ending an extradition treaty with the United States that has been used to imprison drug traffickers, accusing Washington of meddling in Honduran-Venezuelan relations.

“The interference and interventionism of the United States, as well as its intention to manage the politics of Honduras through its embassy and other representatives, is intolerable,” President Xiomara Castro said on social media platform X, saying she had ordered the foreign ministry to terminate the treaty.

“They attack, ignore and violate with impunity the principles and practices of international law, which promote respect for the sovereignty and self-determination of peoples, non-intervention and universal peace. Enough,” said the leftist leader.

Castro’s government is a staunch ally of Venezuela, currently under pressure from Washington and other countries after the disputed reelection of President Nicolas Maduro. Castro said she had asked Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina to “denounce” the country’s extradition treaty with the United States.

Under international law, a denunciation is a unilateral act by a party seeking to terminate its participation in a treaty. Following Castro’s announcement, the government sent a note to Washington’s diplomatic mission communicating its decision to end the treaty. Reina shared the letter on social media. The extradition agreement is considered a key tool to dismantle the “narco-state” that, according to US authorities, was built in Honduras when Juan Orlando Hernandez was president from 2014 to 2022.

Fifty Hondurans accused of drug trafficking have been extradited to the United States over the past decade, including Hernandez, who was sentenced in June in New York to 45 years in prison.

Rasel Tome, vice president of the Honduran congress, told AFP that according to international law, both states must sit down to analyze Honduras’ decision and that “if they agree, the agreement can continue.”