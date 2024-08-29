Speaker, ministers visit RUDA Headquarters

Today, the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly along with 7 cabinet ministers visited the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Headquarters. During their visit, the delegation was thoroughly briefed on the ongoing projects, strategic initiatives, and future plans of RUDA, which aim to transform the urban landscape of the region.

The delegation was led by Mr. Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, accompanied by Mr. Zaheer Iqbal Chantra, Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, and Mr. Chaudhry Aamir Habib, Secretary of the Assembly. The visiting ministers included: Mr. Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Mr. Khawaja Imran Nazir, Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Mr. Bilal Yasin, Minister for Food, Mr. Chaudhry Shafeeh Hussain, Minister for Industries, Mr. Bilal Akbar, Minister for Transport, Mr. Zeeshan Rafique, Minister for Local Government and Community Development, Mr. Malik Sohaib Bhert, Minister for Communication and Works.

Other notable guests included Mr. Nabeel Javed, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Capt. Asad Ullah (Retd), Secretary Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Engineering Department (HUD&PHED), Mr. Tayyab Faird, Special Secretary HUD&PHED, Mr. Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Secretary Agriculture, Mr. Kazim Khan, Journalist, Mr. Malik Sohail, Mr. Ejaz Khan, Mr. Malik Ali Ahmad, Mr. Rana Javed Iqbal Khan, and Mr. Malik Ahmad Saeed, Member of Provincial Assembly.

During the briefing, RUDA Chairman Syed Azfar Ali Nasir and CEO Imran Amin highlighted the Authority’s mission to develop sustainable and modern urban infrastructure. The discussion covered key projects under development, focusing on innovative solutions for urban challenges and the integration of green spaces and smart technologies.

The Speaker and Ministers expressed their appreciation for the efforts of RUDA in transforming the urban landscape and emphasized the importance of such initiatives for the overall development of the province. They reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the authority’s efforts in achieving sustainable urban development in Punjab.

COO RUDA Mansoor Janjua, Executive Directors and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.