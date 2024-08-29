SHO assaults restaurant staff over refusal of free meal

In an incident highlighting the police’s habit of eating meals for free, SHO Javed Qureshi of Old Anarkali Police Station in Lahore allegedly assaulted a restaurant owner and staff members after being asked to pay the bill.

The SHO forcibly took the owner and employees to the police station and tortured them. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, showing the SHO pushing the restaurant owner and employees.

The trouble began when the restaurant owner requested payment for the meal, prompting the SHO to start hurling abuses. When the owner questioned the inappropriate behaviour, the SHO resorted to physical assault.

Citizens present at the scene tried to intervene, but they were also pushed away by the SHO. The CCTV video clearly shows SHO Javed Qureshi assaulting the restaurant owner and staff. The affected citizen, Shehzad, has filed a complaint with the DIG Operations office, seeking action against the SHO.