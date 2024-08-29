Punjab digitizes pension process with new E-Pension platform

Punjab government has announced a major update in its pension system with the complete digitization of pension rolls.

A Gazette notification regarding the Punjab Pension Rules has been released, marking a significant shift from traditional paper-based processes to a fully digital system.

Under the new system, “E-Pension Papers” will replace the conventional term “Pension Papers.” The application process has also been digitized, with medical certificates now referred to as “e-medical certificates.”

This transition is part of the broader amendments to the Punjab Civil Servants Act of 1974, aimed at modernizing and streamlining pension administration. The Secretary of the Finance Department Punjab has issued the Gazette Notification to formalize these changes.