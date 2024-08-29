Sheikh Rashid predicts political shake-up by Sept 30

Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has predicted a decisive turn in Pakistan’s political landscape by September 30, warning that the “rental government” has completely failed to steer the country out of its ongoing crises. In a video statement, Rashid urged the authorities to find immediate solutions to the prevailing issues.

Rashid pointed out that traders staged a historic strike, demonstrating a lack of confidence in the current government, which has failed to gain financial support, as no country or institution is willing to lend even five dollars. He also highlighted that Pakistan was excluded from the agenda of the

International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) September 4 meeting, reflecting the nation’s deteriorating state. He expressed concern over the “deeply troubling and sensitive” situation in Balochistan, stressing the need to prioritize Pakistan’s interests. “Pakistan is our identity; our survival depends on it,” he said.

Reflecting on the nation’s current challenges, Rashid lamented, “What the public is enduring now has never been seen before.” He called for urgent relief for the poor, highlighting the collapse of educational institutions and the inability of citizens to bear the burden of heavy taxes amid soaring inflation. Reiterating his criticism, Rashid urged those in power to act swiftly, warning that the political situation could shift dramatically by the end of September. “The fate of the country’s politics could swing in any direction by then,” he concluded.