New officers appointed at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail amid ongoing investigation

Adiala Jail has seen a shake-up with the appointment of three new officers, including an additional superintendent, as part of a broader investigation into alleged misconduct. According to the jail officials, Ali Amir Shah has been appointed as the Additional Superintendent of Adiala Jail, while Aamer Fayaz Bhatti has been designated as the Deputy Superintendent of Education. Additionally, Jamaat Ali has been assigned the role of Deputy Superintendent of the Judicial Wing at Adiala Jail. These appointments come under the directive of the Punjab Home Department. This restructuring follows the arrest of the former Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail, Muhammad Akram, on August 14, who was taken into custody on charges of facilitating PTI founder Imran Khan and abusing his powers. Tahir Siddique Shah has since been appointed as the new Deputy Superintendent.